Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $16,630,637. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $244.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

