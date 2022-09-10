Analysts Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target at $55.50

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 119,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.