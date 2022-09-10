Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 2,286 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments makes up about 0.2% of Searchlight Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE FOUR opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -158.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $87.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

