Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 25,143 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $25,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on D. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of D stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

