Reviewing Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) & American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) and American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 32.53% 39.13% 17.61% American Noble Gas N/A N/A -175.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baytex Energy and American Noble Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $1.49 billion 1.80 $1.29 billion $1.16 4.19 American Noble Gas $80,000.00 73.68 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Noble Gas.

0.2% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of American Noble Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of American Noble Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Baytex Energy and American Noble Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 6 3 0 2.33 American Noble Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 73.18%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than American Noble Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats American Noble Gas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About American Noble Gas

(Get Rating)

American Noble Gas, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.