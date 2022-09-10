Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4,091.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 461,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 447,500 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,151,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,639,000 after purchasing an additional 232,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,124.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 187,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IXC opened at $36.97 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

