Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Acquires A$130,401.88 in Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Rating) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 67,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.93 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,401.88 ($91,190.13).

Flagship Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Get Flagship Investments alerts:

Flagship Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Flagship Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. Flagship Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Flagship Investments

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

Featured Articles

