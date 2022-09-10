Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $26,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 316,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 65,830 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average is $110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

