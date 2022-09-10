Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Fennec Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 4.65% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

