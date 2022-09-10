Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $52.60 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $52,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 23,233 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 45,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on SAP to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut their price target on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $82.41 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

