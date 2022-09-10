Insider Buying: AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1) Insider Buys 3,427,915 Shares of Stock

AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1 – Get Rating) insider Michael Norster bought 3,427,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,697.88 ($59,928.58).
AD1 Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.91.
About AD1
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for AD1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AD1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.