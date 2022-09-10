Saber Capital Managment LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Saber Capital Managment LLC cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,017 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for about 2.0% of Saber Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Saber Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Etsy by 297.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,796,000 after purchasing an additional 613,122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 101.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 606,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 3,851.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 614,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,319,000 after purchasing an additional 598,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.21. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,563.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,674. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

