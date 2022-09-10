ECP ControlCo LLC Takes $23.24 Million Position in Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD)

ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,598,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,241,000. Fast Radius comprises 4.3% of ECP ControlCo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. ECP ControlCo LLC owned about 21.36% of Fast Radius as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fast Radius in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fast Radius during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fast Radius during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fast Radius to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Fast Radius Price Performance

Fast Radius stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Fast Radius, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter.

Fast Radius Company Profile

Fast Radius, Inc operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. Its Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods.

