Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,246 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of HNI worth $16,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of HNI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of HNI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of HNI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

HNI opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.88. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 76.65%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,449.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Sidoti lowered HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

