Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $22.48 Million Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,461 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,390 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.36% of SouthState worth $22,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,704 shares of company stock worth $4,385,398. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.82. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSB shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

