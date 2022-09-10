Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $21,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 10.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 29.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,672,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $173.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.89. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.