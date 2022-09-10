Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DGII. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ DGII opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Digi International has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $36.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.