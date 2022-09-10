Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DGII. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.
Digi International Trading Up 6.7 %
NASDAQ DGII opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Digi International has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $36.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
