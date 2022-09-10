Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.
CMRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.
Chimerix Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ CMRX opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
About Chimerix
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
