Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,482.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

