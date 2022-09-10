Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group cut Civista Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $332.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry Singer purchased 1,900 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

