Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $70.00 at DA Davidson

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $259.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coupa Software by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

