Truist Financial Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $75.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $259.90.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,838,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,120,000 after purchasing an additional 104,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,655,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,550,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

