TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TNET. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,072,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $30,876.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,072,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,356. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,438,000 after buying an additional 98,408 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,663,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,598,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,611,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

