Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $174.68 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,197,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,033,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,197,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,033,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,728 shares of company stock worth $62,046,124. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.