Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 115 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

NYSE:LLY opened at $317.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.94 and its 200-day moving average is $301.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.