Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,120 shares during the period. Markel comprises approximately 2.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Markel worth $72,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,200.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,242.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,323.90. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,162.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $19.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

