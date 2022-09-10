Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 31 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,905,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $724.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $607.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

