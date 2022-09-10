Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $3.93 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,143 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,824,000 after buying an additional 178,016 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $88.69 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

