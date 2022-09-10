Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $132.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average is $141.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

