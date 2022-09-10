Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,200 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Carnival Co. & worth $19,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,003,000 after buying an additional 262,027 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 96,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $4,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Peel Hunt cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

CCL stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.03. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

