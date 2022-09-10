Mechanics Financial Corp Acquires 368 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 7.6% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IJH opened at $249.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.22. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

