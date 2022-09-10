EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair downgraded EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 670.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47.

Insider Activity

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $117,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,126.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,835. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVO Payments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5,954.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Stories

