Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

LQDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Liquidia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Liquidia to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.28. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

