Reviewing East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) & Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK)

East West Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for East West Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|East West Bancorp
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Southern States Bancshares
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
East West Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.94%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.
Dividends
Insider & Institutional Ownership
89.0% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares East West Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|East West Bancorp
|45.32%
|16.45%
|1.52%
|Southern States Bancshares
|26.60%
|10.68%
|1.04%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares East West Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|East West Bancorp
|$1.90 billion
|5.57
|$872.98 million
|$6.56
|11.47
|Southern States Bancshares
|$68.58 million
|3.30
|$18.57 million
|$2.11
|12.32
East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern States Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
East West Bancorp beats Southern States Bancshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. As of January 27, 2022, it operated approximately 120 locations in the United States and China; full-service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.
About Southern States Bancshares
Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.
