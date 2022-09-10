American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $11.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

