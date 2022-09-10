FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $269.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $282.00 to $269.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

FDX opened at $209.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $161,754,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

