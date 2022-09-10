Critical Survey: GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 4.86 -$250.31 million $0.90 66.87 Microchip Technology $6.82 billion 5.42 $1.29 billion $2.72 24.62

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than GLOBALFOUNDRIES. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93 Microchip Technology 0 4 16 1 2.86

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus price target of $74.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.96%. Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $89.73, indicating a potential upside of 34.00%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 6.56% 6.23% 3.29% Microchip Technology 21.34% 44.90% 16.23%

Summary

Microchip Technology beats GLOBALFOUNDRIES on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller and microprocessor products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. Microchip Technology Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

