Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYLA. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%. Analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

