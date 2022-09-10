HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.5 %

HQY opened at $66.94 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $233,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in HealthEquity by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in HealthEquity by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

