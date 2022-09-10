Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.58. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

