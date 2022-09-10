B. Riley Begins Coverage on Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $245.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

