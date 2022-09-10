Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Lument Finance Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

NYSE:LFT opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $129.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 483,703 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $331,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

