Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Lument Finance Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.
Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE:LFT opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $129.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25.
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
