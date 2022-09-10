B. Riley Lowers Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $16.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RC. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RC stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. Ready Capital has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $16.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $23,905,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 137,841.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.