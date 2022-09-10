Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Raised to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of RYTM stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $27.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 609,846 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after buying an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.