Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $328.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $328.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $305.70 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 213.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.06.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,688 shares of company stock worth $47,924,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,157,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

