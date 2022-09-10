Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.
Shares of PHR stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 254.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 866,654 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 31.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after purchasing an additional 520,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $11,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
