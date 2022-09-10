TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $18.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

TaskUs stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 3.70.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,519,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TaskUs by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,248 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP increased its stake in TaskUs by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in TaskUs by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 688,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,992,000 after acquiring an additional 350,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

