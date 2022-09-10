HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $360.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.17.

HubSpot Trading Up 9.5 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $332.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in HubSpot by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in HubSpot by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

