Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

GPN opened at $132.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $173.89.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Global Payments by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Global Payments by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,759,000 after acquiring an additional 396,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

