Insider Buying: PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) Insider Acquires A$26,250,060.85 in Stock

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI – Get Rating) insider Antony (Tony) Robinson acquired 2,796,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.39 ($6.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,250,060.85 ($18,356,685.91).

PSC Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

PSC Insurance Group Company Profile

PSC Insurance Group Limited provides diversified insurance services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates through four segments: Distribution, Specialty, United Kingdom, and Group. The company provides commercial and life insurance broking, as well as workers compensation consulting services.

