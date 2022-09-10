Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.51% from the stock’s previous close.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

